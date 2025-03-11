Wooley (Wintersteen), Dorothy Jean



Wooley, Dorothy Jean, age 82, died in Springboro, OH on March 7, 2025. She was born on July 13, 1942 in Dayton, OH to Jacob William and Ruth Naomi Wintersteen. She was a hard worker and spent decades serving the community at the Centerville McDonald's. She was deeply loved by customers and coworkers alike. When she wasn't providing service with a smile, she loved to knit and crochet. Her family members were constantly adorned with socks, scarves, and blankets. She was most proud of one special afghan that she won first prize at the Montgomery County Fair for. On Sundays, she spent her time with the Lord and served her community through Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was a life long member and always wanted others to feel as welcome as she did. In Heaven, she will be joining her parents; her siblings Laura Ann Wills-Thoroman and Paula Donahue. Her memory lives on through her husband of almost 56 years, Doug Wooley; her daughter Donna (Ed) Johnson; her grandchildren who will miss her deeply, Ryan and Alison Johnson; brothers and sisters, William Jacob, Bernice, and John Douglas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Join us in celebrating her 82 years of life on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Her family will receive friends starting at 4:00 pm that same day until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice in her memory. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



