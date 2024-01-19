Woods, Marilyn

Woods (Coffey), Marilyn Joyce



Marilyn J. Woods age 63 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Tuesday January 16, 2024 at her home.



Survivors include two sisters, Carolyn (Art) Schutte, Janette (Ric) Mesina; a brother, Robert (Deb) Coffey.



Funeral services will be held at 12noon Monday January 22, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00am-12noon Monday in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





