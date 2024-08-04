Woods, James

Woods, James Louis

age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away on August 2, 2024. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2024, from 2-4pm with military honors and a memorial service at 4pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Reception to follow at Fricker's on Chambers Rd. For the complete obituary and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

