WOODS, Carlton E.



WOODS, Carlton E. "Snooks", 75 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023 in the Pathways Ohio Masonic Home Pathways. He was born November 19, 1947 in Springfield the son of William H. and Flora E. (Johnson) Woods, Jr. Carlton had worked as a supervisor at General Motors for over 27 years. Survivors include three sons, Carlton Woods, Jr., Scott Woods and Artie (Carla) Woods; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Mosley, Austin, TX and a devoted niece, Patricia Woods-Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William H. Woods, III and a sister, Barbara Woods-Smith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to a very devoted nurse, Terri Pence from Optimus Care for all her wonderful care over the years. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 20, 2023 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Pathways at Masonic Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral