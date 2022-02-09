WOOD, Edward Homer



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Edward had worked in maintenance for many years and was also the former owner/operator of Rainbow Marine Boat Shop. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating. He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Carolyn (Lewis) Wood, daughter: Pamela Collins, grandson: Jon Collins, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Ruth (Macke) Wood, son: Rodney Wood, son-in-law: Tony Collins and sister: Naomi Lawrence. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the



Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the



service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will



receive friends on Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of



services. To view the service for Edward and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com