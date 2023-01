WONDERLY, Bill



Age 91, of Tipp City, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Bill was born in Dayton, on December 20, 1931, to the late William and Elsie Wonderly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wonderly. He is survived by his brother, Tom Wonderly of Phoenix, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.