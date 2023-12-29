Wombold, Michele

Wombold (Cooper), Michele Anne "Micki"



On December 26, 2023, "Wilderness Mic" made the leap to the great beyond. A mere spec of dust in this big universe - she could do anything she put her mind to with just a hammer, screwdriver and a roll of duct tape. She loved deeply her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, the Minnesota Vikings, nature, camping, gardening, her wood stove, and a cold Miller Lite.



Born September 27, 1954, the oldest child of the late Louis and Kathleen Cooper, she leaves behind her five younger siblings.



On her tenacious and adventurous ride around the sun over the past 69 years, her greatest accomplishment was her children, Russell (Andrea); Aulbrey; Drew (Jennifer); and Cynthia (Jason); her 13 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



In furtherance of medical research of cancer, she has donated her body to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine.



Services will be at the family's convenience.



