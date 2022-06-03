WOLFE, Rheta



Age 64, a resident of Eagle Harbor, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after 18 years of struggling with



CANVAS Syndrome, at UP Health Systems Portage in



Hancock, MI.



Rheta was born on November 22, 1957, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to parents Chester and Gail Wolfe of Pleasant Hill, Ohio. She graduated from Beavercreek High School with the class of 1976 in Beavercreek, Ohio. After High School she attended the



University of Dayton, graduating Cum Laude in 1986 with a Bachelor's Degree in computer science.



In July of 1988 Rheta married the love of her life Richard Schaefer, then the couple relocated to the Detroit area as they pursued their careers with General Motors Corporation. While working for GM she spent two years working in Russelsheim, Germany, and one year in Paris, France. This rich experience gave her the ability to travel extensively throughout Europe. After her career with GM, she spent two years in Cheboygan, Michigan helping to construct homes with habitat for humanity. In 2004, she relocated to the Keweenaw Peninsula where she designed and helped construct a post and beam home on Bete Grise. Again in 2015, she designed and built another home that was more fitting to her specific needs in Eagle



Harbor, where she spent the rest of her days.



Rheta had many interests including her pets, reading, gardening, photography, and art. She expressed her artistic creativity in woodworking, making jewelry, and house and landscape design.



Rheta is survived by her loving husband, companion and caretaker Richard Schaefer, her parents Chester and Gail Wolfe of Pleasant Hill, Ohio; her sister Karen Trick of Tip City, Ohio; and also, her two nephews and three great-nieces.



There will be a private celebration of life for Rheta in Ohio at a future date.



In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make donations to your local Humane Society.



The Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements.



Online condolences can be left for the family at



www.ericksincrowleypeterson.com