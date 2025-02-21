Wolfe, Kay

Wolfe (Davis), Kay F.



Kay F. Wolfe age 80, of Greenville passed away at 6:24 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville.



Kay was born December 9, 1944, in Columbus to the late Dwight & Cynthia (Cantor) Davis. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Joe and Stanley Davis.



Kay is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard R. Wolfe whom she married March 13, 1972; sister, Linda Griffis of Greenville; brother & sister-in-law, Richard & Cathy Davis of West Milton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Kay retired from MDECA in Dayton where she was a mainframe operator for 31 years. Kay loved traveling with her husband, Richard to 48 states and 10 Canadian Provinces on their motorcycle with the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Kay also enjoyed cruising, visiting the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Europe and South America.



A celebration of Kay's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Wolfe family.



