Wolfe, Iva Nell



Iva Nell Wolfe, 89 of St Paris, Ohio passed away on Thursday March 13, 2025, in Vancrest of Urbana. She was born on October 21, 1935, in North Hampton, Ohio to Chester and Lena (Free) McFarland.Following her graduation from the 1954 Class of Northwestern High School, Iva would go on to work at both the family meat shops and eventually retire from the meat department at Meijer's in Troy, Ohio. In her free time, Iva was a member of the First Church of God in Saint Paris, and was a renowned cook around town, where she was especially known for her signature pies and cinnamon rolls. Iva loved spending time outside watching and feeding the birds that would frequent her yard and garden, especially the hummingbirds and cardinals. Most of all, Iva loved spending time with her family and friends, especially watching and supporting her grandchildren as they grew up. Iva is survived by her four children, Kimberla Wolfe, Jill Wolfe, Jack (Kristina) Wolfe and Chad (Stephanie) Wolfe; five grandchildren; Logan, Sydney, Hannah, Samantha and Dylan; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elwood, Harold, Jay, Max, Lloyd, Bill McFarland; and sisters, Norma McFarland, Esther Blakely, Mildred Gault, and Isabelle Dustman.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 21, 2025, in ATKINS, SHIVELY & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, St Paris, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in the funeral home with Pastor Scott Barger officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



