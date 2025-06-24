Wolf, Thomas

1 hour ago
Wolf, Thomas W.

Thomas Wayne Wolf, age 81, of West Milton, passed away on May 14, 2025 in Dayton, OH. Tom was born December 30, 1943 to the late Douglas and Virginia (Dodson) Wolf. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 4:30 PM on Friday, June 27, 2025 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. Online memories of Tom may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

