Wolf (McNeal), Nancy Helen



WOLF, Nancy Helen (McNeal) Age 87 of Kettering, Ohio, died on June 17, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 6, 1937 to Kenneth G. McNeal and Helen M. (Whitford) McNeal, who both preceded her in death. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Stivers High School. She attended Rockford College for 2 years, leaving only because she couldn't decide what to major in. Nancy worked at the National Cash Register (NCR) for several years following college. In 1963, Nancy married the love of her life, Ronald E. Wolf, D.O. They made their home in Kettering, where they raised their two daughters. Nancy's career consisted of raising their two girls. She attended all events in which, not only her girls participated, but her grandchildren, as well. Nancy always supported Ronald throughout his medical career. She remained an active member of the Grandview Hospital Women's Auxiliary. Nancy was a lifelong University of Dayton sports fan. She loved her house, backyard garden and birds. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, and her brothers Fredrick G. McNeal and John R. McNeal. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Carrie (Tom) Ray and Amy Lynn Wolf; grandchildren, Alexander Ray and Emily Ray; great-granddaughter, Zaria Lee; brother-in-law, Thomas H. Wolf; sister-in-law, MaryLee McNeal. "Aunt Nancy' also leaves behind 4 nieces, their spouses and children. Nancy is also survived by her best friend, constant companion, "best dog ever," Bailey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:30, with a service following at 12:30. A private burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery on a future date.



