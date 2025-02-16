Wolf, Joseph Edward



Joseph Edward Wolf, 91, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2025, surrounded by family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Joe was a man of integrity and kindness who always put others first.



Born August 15, 1933, in Hamilton, OH, he served in Army Intelligence in Heidelberg, Germany, before earning his degree from Miami University, where he met his beloved wife, Patricia Wenzel Wolf. Married for 63 years, they built a warm and loving home in Hamilton.



Joe led Southwestern Ohio Steel Co. as president, guiding it to great success. He was deeply committed to education and service, serving as president of the Hamilton School Board and supporting organizations like the Boys & Girls Club. In Florida, he volunteered with the Guadalupe Center, helping immigrant families and Habitat for Humanity.



A passionate golfer and tennis player, Joe cherished time with friends on the course and court. In his Hamilton days, he could often be found at New London Hills Club or at the legendary private court on D Street. A lifelong golfer, he built deep friendships through the game, particularly with his Florida golf group, the Bonita Bandits, with whom he shared many memorable rounds and laughs.



Joe was preceded in death by Pat, his parents, and his sister, Mary Levin. He is survived by his daughters, Martha Wolf (Roger Steele), Nancy Walthall (Jeffrey), and Emily Shifrin (James); grandchildren, Benjamin (Emily), James, and Andrew Walthall, and Charlie and Henry Shifrin; sister, Nancy Gladstone; cousin, Joe Hirshhorn (Marilyn); brother-in-law, Charles Wenzel (Mary); and many adored nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Hamilton Boys & Girls Club, or a charity of choice. Per his request, there will be no service.



