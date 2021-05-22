WOLF, Annelia Sue



"Ann"



Annelia Sue "Ann" Wolf, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 17, 2021, while vacationing with her husband in one of her



favorite locations, Gatlinburg, TN.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Marvin and Odean Freeman, who preceded her in death. Also preceding Ann in death was her brother, Nolan Freeman.



Ann obtained a cosmetology license. She retired from Inland/General Motors in 1999. She was an active member of Be Hope Church in Beavercreek. Among the many church



positions she held, she enjoyed being a greeter most. Her



interests included eating out with family and friends, crafting and traveling, attending sporting events of her grandchildren; playing with her dog, Bella and attending theater with friends. She was an avid fan of Wright State basketball, and the Dayton Dragon and Cincinnati Reds baseball. She was a



14-year cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in 2006. Ann was a fighter and overcame the many obstacles presented; using those struggles to minister to other cancer patients.



Ann is survived by her husband, Dwight; daughter, Tonya Kelley; step-daughters, Richele (Bobby) Stroop and Renee (Jeremy) Miles; grandchildren, Tabitha, Noah and Tatiana



Kelley; AJ Stroop and Gavin Stroop; Aaron DeLory and



Elizabeth Miles; brother: Kenneth (Linda) Freeman; sister,



Janet (Donald) Monk; as well as numerous nieces and



nephews.



A joyous celebration of her life will be held Sunday, May 23rd at Be Hope Church, 1850 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 PM at the church with the service following. If desired, contributions may be made to the Tree of Life, USA in support of children in Benin, Africa at treeofllifeusa.org (envelopes also available at the church) or to the American Cancer Society.



The family would like to acknowledge the kindness extended to them by the staff of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com