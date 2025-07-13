Woeste, Patricia

Woeste (Lape), Patricia Ann "Patti"



Patricia Ann Woeste of Centerville, Ohio age 73 died peacefully in her home on June 30, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones after a prolonged battle with metastatic breast cancer. She is survived by her husband Joe, sons Ben (Tanya), Nick, and Chris (Jen) and three grandchildren. A visitation service will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, on Wednesday, 7/16 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, on Thursday, 7/17 at 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life party is to follow at Benham's Grove, 166 N. Main Street until 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pink Ribbon Good and Hospice of Dayton



