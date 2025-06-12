Woelk, Colleen Marie



WOELK, Colleen Marie, age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, May 23, 2025, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Colleen was born August 3, 1939, in Horton, KS, to Ralph and Esther Lowe. She married her lifelong sweetheart, William (Bill) K. Woelk Sr., on June 30, 1962.



Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Cross of Springfield, Ohio; and brother, Clifford of Kansas. She is survived by her brother, Roger Lowe of Kansas; son-in-law Joe Cross; sons, William K. Jr. (Donna) of Huber Heights, and David of Tipp City; daughter, Valerie (Mike) Pillow of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Carmen (Nathan) Clardy-Birt, Samantha Cross, Chelsea and Garrett Pillow, and many other relatives and friends.



Colleen's home was always open, offering warmth, hospitality, and a place to stay for guests, whether family, friends, or newcomers. She had a rare gift for keeping in touch with people-those she had known deeply and even those she had only briefly met-staying connected with kindness and genuine care.



Colleen was a Realtor for Odis Slone Realty for 6 years and an Office Manager for Mazer Corp., retiring after 20 years of service. She was an active member for over 50 years at First Christian Church of Huber Heights and a proud participant in the So Busy Quilt Club, which has created more than 700 quilts for babies born at Dayton Children's Hospital.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 15, from 24 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM Monday, June 16, 2025, at the funeral home, with Pastor Rob Sweeney officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital in Colleen's memory.



