WITT, Stephen C.



Stephen C. Witt, 69 years old, passed away at his home in Vandalia after dealing with



failing health issues on June 26th. He attended the 1st



Christian Church in Huber Heights, Redemption Christian Tabernacle in Vandalia and was active in several AA groups along with CR groups. He will also be remembered for his love of blue grass and country music. He was recognized in past years for his outstanding



talent while playing the stand up an electric bass. He is



preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Grace Witt. He leaves behind a son, Shawn S. Witt and grandson Killian S. Witt, both of Michigan. Services still TBD.

