springfield-news-sun logo
X

WITT, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WITT, Stephen C.

Stephen C. Witt, 69 years old, passed away at his home in Vandalia after dealing with

failing health issues on June 26th. He attended the 1st

Christian Church in Huber Heights, Redemption Christian Tabernacle in Vandalia and was active in several AA groups along with CR groups. He will also be remembered for his love of blue grass and country music. He was recognized in past years for his outstanding

talent while playing the stand up an electric bass. He is

preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Grace Witt. He leaves behind a son, Shawn S. Witt and grandson Killian S. Witt, both of Michigan. Services still TBD.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KINSLER, JACK
2
JACKSON, Charles
3
ANDZIK, CINDY
4
BYRD, Walter
5
ESTES, Jessie
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top