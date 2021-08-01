WITT, Glendon E.



Age 69, of Valrico, Florida, died July 22, 2021, at St. Joseph



Hospital South in Riverview, Florida.



He was born in 1952 at Livingston, Rockcastle County, Kentucky, to David and Hester (Boshers) Witt.



He is survived by his wife Rhonda (Enix) Witt; son Robert G. (Lindsay) Witt; sister Marilyn (Henry) Combs; sister-in-law Millie Witt; mother-in-law Shirley Enix; brothers-in-law Eddie and Sharon Enix, Randy and Mary Enix; three nieces and a nephew. Preceded in death by his son David Efford Witt;



parents; infant sister Vadis Witt; brother Leonard Witt, and



father-in-law Efford Enix.



Glen was a 1970 graduate of Dixie High School in New Lebanon, Ohio, and retired after 22 years from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief Fire Control Technician, assigned to the On-Site Inspection Agency. He was deployed to the Soviet Union on three inspections of banned missile systems.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Riverview, Florida, with full military honors. Details at serenitymeadows.com/obits.

