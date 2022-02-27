Wisebaker, Harold

WISEBAKER, Jr., Harold



Age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away on January 24, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1955, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the son of Harold Wisebaker, Sr. and Flora Belle Wisebaker, nee Gibson. He was preceded in death by his mother and



father; his cousin, Faye Eugene Gibson and his wife, Jeanette; and his dear friend, and blood brother, Randy Tolle. He is



survived by his wife, Vicki; his sons, Josh and Justin; his brother, Roy, sister-in-law, Krissy; his nephew, Kaleb; and niece, Paige. There are also many other friends and relatives that survive to celebrate his life, too



numerous to name but to whom we send our gratitude for their love and kind regard for Harold while he lived. Thank you so much! Harold Wisebaker was a sheet metal fabricator of great skill, who plied that trade for over forty years. He was co-owner of American Metalworks, Inc., and served as shop foreman for almost 25 years. When he wasn't being the boss, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, hanging out by the pool with friends and family, and keeping everyone around him on their toes (still kind of being the boss!). We will all miss him!



Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm, on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Memorial Services will begin at 2:00pm. To share a special memory or message with his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com