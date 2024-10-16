Wise, Patrick L.



Patrick L. "Pat" Wise, 89, of Middletown, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 27, 2024. He was born south of Monroe on February 11, 1935 to Robert & Maud (Shehan) Wise. He graduated from Fenwick High School, then served two years in the U.S. Army. He retired from Armco Electric Shop in 1990. From the early age of 12, he trained horses for himself and others. His great love of animals and always being kind, patient and gentle helped him develop a bond with them and the loyalty from them. He enjoyed being with friends and exchanging stories over breakfast. He never lost his interest in learning about everything. Pat is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan. She also helped in the daily care of their many pets and horse and loved them all. He was preceded in death by his parents; older brothers, Bob, Jack & Raymond; and sisters, Joan & Mary Jane. Pat was blessed to have the loving care of nurses and social workers from Hospice Care of Middletown, where memorial donations can be directed to at 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Private burial took place at Mound Cemetery in Monroe with Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home handling his final arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



