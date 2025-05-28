Wise, Michael Rae Kenneth



Michael Rae Kenneth Wise, 36, of Urbana, Ohio unexpectedly passed away Saturday May 17, 2025. He was born January 3, 1989, in Kenton, Ohio. Mike was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and follower of Christ.



He had recently celebrated his four-year anniversary at Honda of Marysville, where he proudly worked as a DH Assistant Team Leader. Michael was a man of many skills and hobbies- a true jack of all trades. Whether he was fixing something, fishing, playing disc golf, reading his Bible, cracking jokes, or spending time with friends and family, he was truly an old soul who found joy in the simple pleasures in life. Michael is survived by his wife: Logan Wise, son: Hunter Wise, father: Michael Wise, mother-in-law: Jennifer (Jimmy) Greathouse, brother and sister: Shayne Wise and Tameka (Tony Fannin) Wise, brother and sisters-in-law: Jordan and Taylor Miller, Manuela Perez, nieces and nephew: Bailey Wise, Annabelle Gray, Jaxson Miller, aunt: Janie Wise, and many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Raymond and Eula Wise, and nephew: Maverick Miller. Their memory he held close to his heart. Michael's legacy of kindness, faith, compassion, and love for God will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the Greater Life Church, 200 Snyder St. Springfield with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating Friends may visit with Michael's family from 10:00AM until the time of the services in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNER-AL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



