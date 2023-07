Wise, Jennifer Elizabeth



WISE, Jennifer Elizabeth, age 60, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2023. Family will greet friends from 9:45am-10:45am Wednesday, August 9 at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Dayton, OH 45459. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00am at church. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com