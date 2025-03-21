WISE (Fultz), Carol Sue



WISE, Carol Sue, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital where she was a patient for one week. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She is survived by three children, ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disciple House Ministries, 697 W. Turtle Creek Union Road, Lebanon, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



