Winterrod, Frank Allen



age 65, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, passed away on April 1st, 2025. Frank was born on October 15, 1959, in Richmond, Indiana, to Frank and Lillian (Hollingsworth) Winterrod. He graduated from Talawanda High School in 1978 and went on to become a jack of all trades, especially in the automotive industry. He worked all his life until his early retirement in 2020. Frank loved his family, traveling, and exotic animals. He is survived by his brother, John Winterrod; sister-in-law, Patti Winterrod; and nephew, John Collins Winterrod. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Frank. In a private service, Frank will be laid to rest next to his parents in Earlham Cemetery, Richmond, Indiana. Brown-Dawson-Flick is assisting the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com