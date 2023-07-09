Winkler (Bitter), Norma Ellen



Norma Ellen Winkler age 84 passed away Thursday July 6, 2023. She was born January 14, 1939 in Hamilton to the late Norman and Velma (Kuhl) Bitter. On January 21, 1957 in Brookville, IN she married Glenn Winkler. Norma is survived by her husband of 66 years Glenn Winkler; three children Jayna (Bill) Davidge, Scott Winkler, Mark (Kelly) Winkler; six grandchildren Allison (Mark) Shoultz, Joshua (Rachel) Barker, Angela (Michael) Moran, Stephanie Edwards, David (Lacey) Winkler, Ashley (Brad) McDonough; twelve great grandchildren; three in laws Geraldine Muenchenbach, Carolyn Shiplet, Billy (Joyce) Winkler and is also survived by many other family and friends. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers in law Voris Winkler, Don Winkler, Dick Muenchenbach, Lee Shiplet, Dan Kimble; four sisters in law Maxine Kimble, Loraine Thomas, Margie Winkler, and Eileen Winkler. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday July 11, 2023 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Jack Young officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to McCullough-Hyde Hospital 110 N. Poplar St Oxford, Ohio 45056 or Hospice of Cincinnati PO Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



