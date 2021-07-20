WINEGAR, Marion B.
92, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 16, 1929. Marion had worked as a school teacher. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where she participated in the Seasoned Saints. Marion loved God and shared her faith by teaching Sunday School for over 38 years. She was formerly a member of the Middletown
Christian Women's Group. Marion also enjoyed traveling. Mrs. Winegar is survived by her husband, William A. Winegar; daughter, Julie B. Tyson; grandchildren, Alexandria (Thomas) Davis and Nicholas Tyson; and great-grandchildren, David and Roscoe Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Haagenson. Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Middletown with Pastor Jim Winters officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Grace Memorial
Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace
Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.
