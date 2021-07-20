springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winegar, Marion

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WINEGAR, Marion B.

92, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 16, 1929. Marion had worked as a school teacher. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where she participated in the Seasoned Saints. Marion loved God and shared her faith by teaching Sunday School for over 38 years. She was formerly a member of the Middletown

Christian Women's Group. Marion also enjoyed traveling. Mrs. Winegar is survived by her husband, William A. Winegar; daughter, Julie B. Tyson; grandchildren, Alexandria (Thomas) Davis and Nicholas Tyson; and great-grandchildren, David and Roscoe Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Haagenson. Funeral Service will be Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Middletown with Pastor Jim Winters officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Grace Memorial

Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace

Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top