WINDON, Eileen, 81, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025 in Kettering Medical Center. She was born November 20, 1943 in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas M. and Patricia (O'Malley) Hayes. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Eileen retired from Yost Superior after 25 years of working as an administrative assistant. She was a longtime member of Fellowship Church. Eileen loved going to the beach in South Carolina and short weekend trips exploring Ohio, Kentucky and Gatlinburg. But her biggest love was her grandchildren, babysitting and attending all their sporting events. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Tom Windon; two sons, Scott (Amy) Walters and Michael (Ann-Marie) Walters; two stepchildren, Heidi (Chuck) Evans and John (Marianne) Windon; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother Pat (Carolyn) Hayes and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Fellowship Church.



