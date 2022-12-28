WINDLE, Junior Earl



Junior Earl Windle, age 98, of South Vienna, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1924, in Rarden, Ohio, the son of the late Homer E. and Nola E. (Hoffer) Windle.



Junior was inducted into the United States Army on February 20, 1943, and proudly served his country in WWII. He received several decorations including the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and a Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged on December 20, 1945, and came home to the woman he loved who waited anxiously and patiently for his return. Her name was Betty (Shoemaker) and they married on October 3, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2004. The beautiful family they started include their children, Barbara Ann McCullough, Roger E. (Terry) Windle, Ronald L. Windle, Brenda (Blane) Rix and Ricky J. (Stephanie) Windle; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Garnet Collins; sisters-in-law, Joyce and Laura and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, James McCullough; daughter-in-law, Charlene Windle; brother-in-law, Richard Collins; 1 great-granddaughter; and several brothers and sisters.



Following his service to our Country, Junior started his career in the Janitorial department as the head custodian at Northeastern High School where he retired after many years. He was dedicated to his job and enjoyed spending time with all of the students and getting to know them. He was very active in many different church communities and most recently, attended The Country Church in Catawba. He and his wife traveled near and far singing in many Baptist congregations and on several radio stations. He stayed active in the South Vienna Community and loved his time being the Grand Marshall of the Corn Festival. He was always telling those around him to "Obey the laws of the land" and the groundwork he laid for his family and friends will forever be valued and cherished.



Viewing will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Ingling & Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston with service beginning at 1p.m. Burial will follow at South Vienna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Country Church, 101 S. Champaign St. Catawba, Ohio 43010. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



