Wimmers, Lois

Wimmers (Bangerter), Lois A.



Lois A. Wimmers, age 74 of Minster, Ohio, died on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Heritage Manor, Minster, Ohio. She was born on March 17, 1949 in Dayton to the late Harry L. & Alfrieda (Bensman) Bangerter. She married Robert S. Wimmers on November 28, 1970 in St. Rita Catholic Church, Dayton and he survives in Minster. She is also survived by children: Steven & Jessica Wimmers, Troy, Debora & James Rudd, Fairborn, 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Jo & Earl Parlett, in-laws Sylvester & Julia Wimmers, sisters-in-law: Julia & Charles Hartman & Barbara Wimmers. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster on Tuesday, May 30, from 6 to 8 PM and from 9:00 to 9:30 AM on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com

