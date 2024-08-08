Wilz, Vera

Wilz (Blevins), Vera Loraine



Vera L. Wilz, age 75, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024 with her family at her side. Vera is preceded in death by her son Charles Wilz, Jr., mother Mildred Hall, father Frank Blevins, sisters Drema Plumlee and Leola Turvene, brother Elmer Lowery and nephew Keith Jackson. Vera is survived by and will be forever loved by her son Sean (Andrea) Wilz, sister Sandra Lowery, granddaughter Haley Wilz, grandsons Charles Wilz III, Nicholas Wilz and Wesley Wilz, great grandchildren Miguel Wilz and Isaac Wilz as well as her niece Patricia Osborn, and nephews Anthony Byrd, Benjamin Lowery and Matthew Jackson.



Vera loved God and will always be known for her extraordinarily generous and giving spirit. She was a fiercely independent person who loved her home, loved flowers and was passionate about gardening. Vera absolutely adored her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Memorial services will be held at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave. on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM, Pastor Ron Swiger officiating.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com