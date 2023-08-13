Wilson (Partlow), Rebecca R.



Wilson, Rebecca Ruth, 76, of Springfield, went to meet her Savior on Monday, August 7, 2023 in Oakwood Village. Rebecca was born April 23, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of James A. and Irene M. (Clemens) Partlow, and Melba Beams Partlow. She retired from Clark County Job and Family Services after 30 years and later worked for Blackstone as an STNA until she was unable to work. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was also a member of the Secular Order of Franciscans. Survivors include one daughter, Amy Ketner; grandchild, Ezekiel Bethany Goff; five sisters; two brothers; six Wilson step-children; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Bob Kramer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their kind and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



