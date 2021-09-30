WILSON, Raleigh Burt



74, of Drexel, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.



He was born August 2, 1947, to



Deloris (Meredith) and



Kenneth Wilson in Harlan,



Kentucky. Raleigh was preceded in death by his wife, Lila



Delois Wilson; mother, Deloris Wilson; father, Kenneth



(Maxine) Wilson; and several siblings. He is survived by his children, Paula (Luke) Hall,



Loretta (Therm) Sherman; grandchildren, Lukas (Charley) Hall, Erica (Matt) Millikin, Donnie Wilson, Jason (Alyssa) Sherman, Loretta, Justin; great-grandchildren, Ben, Haley, Presley,



Warren, Abigail, Owen; siblings, Geneva (Elwood), Deborah (Rick), Wanda (Ed), Janet, Jeannette, Melinda, Deloris, Sherry, Kelly, Kenneth, Jamie; nephews and nieces, Rob (Caren), Caitie, Vincent, Brian, and too many more to list; best friend, George "Shorty" (Joan) Philpot; and many more loving friends and family. Raleigh was a good ol' Drexel boy who went home to be with Jesus. He loved to spend time with his family and also enjoyed fixing cars. Raleigh will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Thursday,



September 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. The funeral service will be held on



Friday, October 1, 2021, at the funeral home at 11 a.m., with the family to receive guests an hour prior. Burial to follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

