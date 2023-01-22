wilson, Ilse

WILSON (Freund), Ilse T.



On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Ilse Wilson was reunited with her beloved husband, Lawrence, while sleeping peacefully in her own home at age 96. Ilse was born December 22, 1926, in Munich, Germany, to Emalie Freund and Johann Verlinger. She was raised in the house of her grandmother and from the age of about 12 survived the perils of living in a major German city during WWII. Life was not easy for her during those times and she endured many hardships not of her own making. In 1945 she met an American soldier named Lawrence Wilson, whose kind heart went out to her and her family. He frequently helped them out with food and necessities as post-war Germany had little of those available. They fell in love and were married (three times in total) at a German church on November 20, 1945. Lawrence had to return stateside shortly after and was unable to take his bride with him. He moved heaven and earth to return to Germany and bring her back to Springfield to live with his family. They lived the military life of moving every few years to different posts through out the United States and Germany for 20 years. During that time they had 3 children. In 1963 Lawrence retired from the army and they moved back to the Springfield area, where, to their surprise, they had a 4th child. They lived the rest of their lives in their much loved house. Ilse was the most amazing, kind, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and person one could ever hope to meet. She never said a mean word about anyone and never judged anyone. Ilse lived an exemplary life of giving to and loving others. The world was a better place for having her in it. She will be deeply missed by her children, Marsha (Larry) DeAugustine of West Branch, MI, Les (Lisa) Wilson of Springfield, Carla (Colin) Johnson of South Charleston, and Brant (Kim) Wilson of West Chester. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ginger (Greg) Hacker, Bryan (Heather) DeAugustine, Anthony Wilson, Brett (Melissa) DeAugustine, Corinne (Joe) Heffron, Katie (Dustin) Thompson, Heather (Chris) DeLauro and Hailey, Sophie, and Brooke Wilson as well as great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Levi Hacker, Jack and Bailey DeAugustine, Alyssa Wilson, Cadence, Kyra, and Ayden DeAugustine, Eleana, Grayson, Sloan, and Gwen Heffron, and Addilyn Thompson. Ilse was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, her parents and step-father, Josef, her mother and father-in-law, Sarah and George Wilson, and her sister, Genieve Schweiberer. Friends & Family may call on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 11AM-12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow in the Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



