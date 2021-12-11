WILSON, Hazel Evaline



Hazel Evaline Wilson, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on December 8, 2021. She was born November 3, 1924, in Weston, West Virginia, to Oliver and Ora Riffle. Hazel loved the Lord and served him in full-time Christian service for nearly all her life. She was



a long-time member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple in Dayton, Ohio, where she faithfully served alongside her husband, the late Rev. William B. Wilson. Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, William C. Pickens, second husband Rev. William B. Wilson, her son, James Pickens, daughters-in-law, Nancy Pickens and Katrina Pickens, and her brothers, Robert Riffle and Charles Riffle. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Cheslock, her sons, David (Debbie) Pickens and Timothy Pickens, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to her long-time, faithful friend, Linda Rivera. Funeral services will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday, December 12 at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45410. There will be a short visitation at 3:30pm. Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 14 in the Ivy Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2569 Romig Rd, Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Temple in Hazel's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

