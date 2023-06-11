Wilson, Gregory James



Gregory James Wilson, a veteran who served in both the Air Force during Vietnam and in the Army during peacetime, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023, at the age of 72, in Chicago, Illinois. Born on December 14, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, Greg spent most of his life in his hometown.



Greg was a dedicated IT Professional at the Dayton Daily News, where he spent the majority of his career. He was a loving husband to his late wife, Connie, who passed away in June 2021. Greg was also a loving step-father to Michael Bihlman and a doting grandfather to Riley Bihlman, Kameron Bihlman, and RaeRae Bihlman. Beloved brother of April Wilson, and uncle to Arthur & Olivia Sojdehee.



In addition to his professional accomplishments, Greg was an avid photographer and musician. He had a passion for capturing the beauty of the world around him through his lens and music.



Memorial services for Greg will be held at a future date in Dayton, Ohio, where his family and friends will gather to celebrate his life and honor his memory. Though he is no longer with us, Greg's spirit will live on through the memories he created and the love he shared with those who knew him.

