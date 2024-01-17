Wilson, Geraldine



Geraldine (Zimmer) Wilson, 88, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Monday morning, January 15, 2024. She was born in Springfield on July 13,1935, the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Lois (McWhorter) Zimmer. Geri is survived by her children, Deborah (Clyde) Wilson, Raymond Wilson Jr. and Howard (Deanna) Wilson; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Betty Wilson and Jenny Zimmer; cousins, Pat Adams and Ivanelle Merritt; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Wilson; daughter, Angela Marie Oren; and brothers, Fred and Ronald Zimmer. Geri's funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





