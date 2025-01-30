Wilson, Edward L



Edward Wilson, 65, passed away on Jan 20, 2025. Memorial service will be held Sat, Feb 1, 2025, 11:00 am at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev. Jesse Sumlin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Final Disposition: Cremation. Please visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.



