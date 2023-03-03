WILSON,



Deborah Jean Hardy



Deborah Jean Hardy Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Tues., Feb 21, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Sat, March 4, 2023, 11:00 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Charles Wilson, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

