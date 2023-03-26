Wilson Sr., Dean M.



Dean M. Wilson, age 55 of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 4, 1967 in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of the late Lynn and Beverly Wilson.



Dean worked at Teneco for 10+ years, where he formed many friendships. He loved sports, hiking, traveling, especially trips to the beach. Dean was a true family man and was the best Dad and Grandpa in the world. He never missed a practice or sporting event for his kids or grandkids. He was always the first person there if you needed help. He radiated positivity and kindness and ingrained those qualities into his family. He was a man of God and often spread His word to encourage and teach others. There was never a day where Dean wasn't joking and smiling. He was a light in this world and enjoyed putting a smile on people's faces and making their days better. Dean was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching not only football, but all sports with his family. His contagious laugh, smile, and energy will truly be missed.



Dean is survived by his children, Dean M. (Aimee) Wilson Jr., Jessica Wilson, and Courtney Wilson; grandchildren, Quentin Hodges, Brock Hodges, Gavin Day-Wilson, Gracelyn and Connor Wilson; step-mom, Kathy Wilson; aunt, Judy Wilson; and cousin, Brian Fox; as well as numerous extended family members and many friends; and his beloved grandpup, Luna Lyn Wilson.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his Grandma Bertha Brock and Grandpa Wilson.



A Celebration of Life will take place at the Dayton FOP lodge (4275 Powell Rd, Huber Heights, OH 42424) on Sunday, April 2nd at 1 pm. This will be an informal celebration where we will remember and share memories of Dean Wilson. Drinks and food will be provided.

