Wilson, Clarence Edward "Ed"



Clarence Edward Wilson "Ed", age 78 of Middletown, OH passed away at Kettering Hospital on October 16, 2024. He was born in Middletown, OH to the late Elmer and Clara (Easterling) Wilson and was a veteran of the US Army. Ed enjoyed playing bingo and loved animals of all kinds, he especially enjoyed caring for his parrots. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Tessa Collins. He is survived by his daughters Angela (Scott) Stayton and Carla Hipsher, his grandchildren TJ Blanton, Kaleb and Jenna Stayton, DJ and Steven Collins, great grandchildren Beau and Coen Snider, Ayla Miller, Braxxtin and Brannson Collins, Destiny and David Meyers, his sister Wanda Fisher and nieces Kara Diersing, Kim Adams and Kendra Fisher, nephew Chris Adams, great niece Nicole Adams, and great nephew Tyler Steele and special caregiver and friend Tina DeBoy. Ed will receive military honors and be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10:00am. Serving the family is Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com