Wilson, Charles Henry



age 74, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Xenia, passed away April 26, 2024. Visitation is Friday, May 3, 2024 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Service is Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 11 am all at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio.



