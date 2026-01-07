Moore, Wilma



Wilma Moore (née Hobbs), born on February 3, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2025, in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was 88 years old.



Wilma was the daughter of Lewis Franklin and Ethyl Marie Hobbs and the sister of Lewis Franklin Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raleigh, with whom she shared many cherished years.



Throughout her life, Wilma found joy in the company of those she loved. She had a deep affection for her family and friends and treasured time spent together. Whether it was a lively family gathering or a quiet afternoon playing cards with friends, Wilma embraced every moment with warmth and enthusiasm. Her love of shopping added a touch of fun to her days, often shared with those closest to her.



She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Elizabeth and Lisa; step-children Michael and Diana, Kimberly, Dennis, and Melanie; sister-in-law Bonnie Hobbs; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought immense pride and happiness into her life.



Wilma's memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. May her legacy of love and togetherness continue to bring comfort to those she held dear.



