Willis, Jr., Richard David



Richard David Willis Jr., age 68 of Laurel, Indiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 25, 1955 the son of Richard Sr. and Joyce F. (Mills) Willis. Richard ran Five Points Billiards for numerous years. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and loved to bird watch. Richard is survived by his mother, Joyce Willis; four siblings, Tina Willis-Reigler, Grace Willis, Minter Willis II, and Angie Willis; nephew, Taylor S. Willis; niece, Minda (Cody) Hollars; great nephew, Dalton Lee Hollars; numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard David Willis, Sr. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 1:00 PM with his uncles, Rev. Bobby Mills and Pastor Josh Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.



