Willis, James

Jim Willis, 92, of Xenia, Ohio passed peacefully on June 5, 2025. Born on March 29th, 1933, in Gallia County, Ohio to Elwin and Louise Willis, he was fortunate to live a long, healthy, and productive life.



Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Marylou Swick, brother Joe Willis, and daughter-in-law Lynn Willis. He is survived by Deloris Willis, his wife of 66 years, a brother Gene Willis, sons Woody, Andy, and Bruce Willis, daughter Bridget (Smitty) Smith, grandson Todd Willis, and great grandsons Damien and Draven Willis.



Jim served in the US Army during the Korean War. He returned home to a 32-year career with Ohio Bell/AT&T. After his retirement from AT&T, he worked as a bus driver in Greene County, Ohio for special needs students. He was devoted to his family and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.



When the work day was over, his passion was playing sports and later participating as a well-known local sports official. Over the years, often based on his children's sporting endeavors, Jim became licensed to officiate baseball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and softball. His first love was baseball/softball and his long career as a softball umpire, on a variety of levels, led to his induction as a USSSA Southwest Ohio Softball Legend. Another highlight of his softball umpiring career was his selection to officiate a local appearance by the King and His Court touring softball team.



Funeral service will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, June 11th, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1601 W. 2nd Street, Xenia, where visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the time of service. Private burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens.



