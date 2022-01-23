Hamburger icon
WILLIS, DORIS

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILLIS, Doris J.

Doris J. Willis, 95, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022. She was born October 24, 1926, to parents James Coleman Johnson and Maude Lola Ellis. She attended Withrow High School. She worked as a secretary at ARA and The Stockyards Inn, Dayton, Ohio. Doris loved dogs, especially Dobermans. She was the owner of Mel-O-Dee Kennels for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her

husband of 35 years Melvin Willis. Doris is survived by sons

Ronald (Sandy) Lasanen and Douglas (Annette) Lasanen; stepsonRandall (Penny) Willis; 4 granddaughters, Teresa (Jim) Sadler, Ronelle (Keith) Fraley, Lynette (Michael) Williams, and Julie (Matthew) Urban; 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH. Visitation will be one hourprior to service at 12 PM at the funeral home. Doris will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

