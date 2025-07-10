Williamson, Randy



Randy Williamson, of Miamisburg, Ohio, born on September 7, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2025. Randy's life journey was defined by hard work, humor, and an unwavering loyalty to his passions. He was a devoted husband for 27 years and a loving father and brother. From a young age, Randy demonstrated a remarkable drive and dedication that followed him throughout his career. He began his professional path at Aviation Sales Incorporated, where he cherished the opportunity to receive his pilot license. Following this, he held positions at Imperial House South Hotel, where he had the distinct honor of meeting notable figures such as President Gerald Ford and other Bogie Busters celebrities. His career continued at Bell/Arrow Electronics and then transitioned to Norwood Medical and DRT, culminating in his retirement from Stolle Machinery as a Quality Control Inspector. Randy's educational background includes his time at Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, where he further honed his skills and knowledge, demonstrating his commitment to learning. An individual known for his hardworking nature, Randy also possessed a delightful sense of humor, often bringing a lighthearted energy to those fortunate enough to know him. His dry wit and laughter will be remembered fondly by family and friends alike. Outside of his professional life, Randy was a devoted sports enthusiast, proudly supporting his beloved Minnesota Vikings, coaching Little League Baseball in Miamisburg and enjoying rounds of golf. He traveled extensively, embracing the world's wonders while also remaining committed to supporting his Miamisburg community. Broadway shows and concerts captured his heart, and he spent many enjoyable moments watching the Cincinnati Reds and celebrating the achievements of The Ohio State college football team. Randy leaves behind a loving family, including his wife, Darlene Williamson; sons, Steven (Jackie) Greathouse, David Greathouse, and Joseph (Kayla) Rotert; daughter, Dawn (Robert) Mauk; and grandchildren, Russell, Ethan, Ryan, Corey, Torie, Devin, Brittany, and Wesley. He is also survived by his brother, David Williamson. He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Williamson, and mother, Beverly Williamson. Randy's warmth, humor, and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville from 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Randy will be laid to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Randy to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



