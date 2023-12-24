Williamson, Kimberly Ann



WILLIAMSON, Kimberly Ann age 58 of Dayton passed away December 18, 2023.Kimberly is survived by her mother Linda A. Gray (James Jenkins), 3 children Chelsea Williamson, Allison Kelly, Christopher Kelly, sister Kelly Scieszka Wright, 3 grandchildren Brylee, Amelia, and Cara, 2 nieces Kristine and Megan.Funeral services will be Thursday December 28, 2023 at 130 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Dr. Rev. Joe Getts officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



