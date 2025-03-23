Williamson, John F. "Rick"



John F. "Rick" Williamson, 76, completed his life's journey on March 12, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born on May 10, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Martha Jane (Anderson) and John Corry Williamson. He graduated from Xenia High School in 1966 and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2014. He served in the Marine Corps as a field radio operator then became a fourth-generation owner of Anderson-Williamson Insurance Agency until 2018. Rick graduated from Capital University, earned his Certified Insurance Counselors Designation and Associate in Risk Management degrees, and was twice named Ohio Insurance Educator of the Year. He was a faculty member of the National Alliance of Certified Insurance Counselors. He worked tirelessly to support Xenia's rebuilding after the 1974 tornado.



Rick prioritized family, friends, and community, generously offering his time and support. His life was guided by his Christian faith, the Marine Corp Code and the Rotarian Creed.



Deeply committed to Xenia, Rick served as president of the Xenia Rotary Club and received the Paul Harris Fellow recognition. For 30 years he chaired the Rotary International Youth Exchange with 42 outbound and 32 inbound exchanges. He hosted 16 students in his home. He was an active member of the Xenia Chamber of Commerce receiving the F.M. Torrence Award in 2014. He chaired the Xenia Civil Service Commission for 15 years, served on the Xenia Economic Development Council, was appointed to the MV Regional Hospital Board and supported many local organizations.



His special passion was working with and supporting youth activities. Rick participated in Big Brother/Big Sister, coached swim teams and MVJGA Youth Golfers Camp. As an Associate Scout for the Texas Rangers, he mentored young players, and was proud of their 2023 World Series Championship. Rick enjoyed golf, baseball, and harness racing. He owned season tickets for Wright State Raiders and ushered for UD basketball. Volunteering for St. Brigid's Breakfast with Santa, ringing the Salvation Army Bell and embracing the spirit of Santa for YMCA events were highlights of each year for him. Rick loved being "Pops" to his grandchildren and attending their activities.



Rick is survived by his children: John P. Williamson, Elizabeth Sinclair, Sarah Amend, and James and Raine Williamson; life partner, Vicki; grandchildren: Helen and Konrad Lowry, Evelynn, Burch and Rose Williamson; Joseph, Lucien, and Alexandra Amend and Morgan Bennett; sister: Rebecca; niece: Stephanie; and acquired children; Matthew Bennett, his trusted business partner, and Holly Bennett whom he adored like his own.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David S. Williamson.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Xenia Fish Pantry, 774 Cincinnati Avenue, Xenia or to the Xenia Rotary Foundation, 338 S. Progress Dr. Xenia.



A Celebration of Life will be held 6 PM Thursday, April 3rd at McColaugh Massie Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. A gathering for friends and family will be held from 4 PM Thursday, April 3rd until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories of Rick and condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mccolaugfuneralhome.com.



