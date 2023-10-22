Williams, Valdoshia



age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. She is survived by her many loving family and friends. Visitation for Mrs. Williams will be 11 AM, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, service to follow at 12 PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral