Williams, Thomas E.



Thomas E. Williams, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at the Springfield Masonic Community on June 17, 2025. He was born in Urbana, Ohio, on June 9, 1935, the son of Carey Williams and Gladys (Boystel) Williams. Thomas was a proud and dedicated journeyman electrician and business agent. A lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Thomas followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, who also served as both an electrician and business agent, a legacy he upheld with great pride and integrity throughout his career. He was a respected member of IBEW Local Union 669 in Springfield, 683 in Columbus, and 3 in New York City, where he built a reputation for his strong work ethic, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the brotherhood. Thomas had a deep love for camping and fishing-a passion that began in childhood during family outings and continued throughout his life with many trips to Lake Erie. Whether casting a line with family or enjoying the quiet moments by the water, fishing brought him peace and connection to the people he loved most. In his later years, Thomas and his wife enjoyed traveling together on Elderly United bus trips, making memories and friendships along the way. He will be remembered for his devotion to his trade, his family, and the simple joys in life. Thomas leaves behind a legacy of hard work, camaraderie, and love that will be felt for generations. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith (Stinchcomb) Williams; his children, Thomas K Williams and Susan M Williams; his sisters, Elizabeth Sager and Ann Runyan; his brothers, Kenneth Williams, John (Beverly) Williams, and Jerry Williams; sisters-in-law, Eula Williams and Janet Kelly. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Carey and Gladys Williams; his brother, Jim Williams; his sisters, Cathy (Ray) Rollins and Carol (Floyd) Delaney; and sisters-in-law, Joy Feeser (Stinchcomb) and Anita Williams. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 from 12:00- 1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral and Crematory with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





